April 25, 2018 / 6:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

White House defends vetting of veterans affairs nominee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday defended itself from charges that it failed to adequately vet President Donald Trump’s choice to be veterans affairs secretary, whose nomination has been imperiled by charges of misconduct.

“In fact, because Dr. Jackson has worked within arm’s reach of three presidents, he has received more vetting than most nominees,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters, referring to White House physician Ronny Jackson.

“Given his unique position of trust and responsibility, Dr. Jackson’s background and character were evaluated during three different administrations.” (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Bill Trott)

