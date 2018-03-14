Incoming Trump adviser Kudlow says he would like dollar a bit stronger -CNBC

WASHINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - Incoming White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday he would like to see the dollar a “wee bit stronger than it is currently.”

In an interview with CNBC, Kudlow said the dollar had lost ground over the past year, adding: “I would not want to see it drop another 10 percent, for example.”

“I’d like to see the dollar a wee bit stronger than it is currently, but stability is the key,” he said.