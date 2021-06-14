Top Justice Dept. security official to leave next week after leaks reports -NYT

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - The head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division is expected to leave his post by the end of next week, the New York Times reported on Monday, following a series of reported leak probes under the Trump administration targeting the media, lawmakers and a former White House lawyer.

The departure of John Demers, a holdover from U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, had been arranged months ago, the Times reported. He is scheduled to leave on June 25. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)