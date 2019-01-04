Trump blames financial market 'disruption' on Democrats

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday sought to cast blame for recent gyrations in financial markets on Democrats takeover of U.S. House of Representatives and aimed to soothe investors’ worries saying “things will settle down.”

“As I have stated many times, if the Democrats take over the House or Senate, there will be disruption to the Financial Markets. We won the Senate, they won the House. Things will settle down,” Trump wrote in an early morning post on Twitter. (Reporting by Susan Heavey)