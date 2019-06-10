Financials
June 10, 2019 / 10:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump urges appeals court to block subpoena for his accounting records

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday asked an appeals court to overturn a ruling that his accounting firm must turn over his financial records from before he was president to the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives Oversight Committee.

Lawyers for Trump said in a court ruling that a May 20 decision by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta ordering Mazars LLP to comply with the subpoena was flawed and should be reversed.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below