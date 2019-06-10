Trump urges appeals court to block subpoena for his accounting records

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday asked an appeals court to overturn a ruling that his accounting firm must turn over his financial records from before he was president to the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives Oversight Committee.

Lawyers for Trump said in a court ruling that a May 20 decision by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta ordering Mazars LLP to comply with the subpoena was flawed and should be reversed.