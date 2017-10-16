Trump: working closely with Senate Republican leader McConnell

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are working very closely on a number of Republican initiatives, including tax reform, and described their relationship as closer than ever, despite his own public barbs after the Senate failed to move on healthcare reform.

“We are probably now, despite what we read - we’re probably now - I think at least as far as I‘m concerned - closer than every before,” Trump said in a White House appearance with McConnell. “The relationship is very good. We’re fighting for the same thing - we’re fighting for lower taxes, big tax cuts, the biggest tax cuts in the history of our nation.” (Reporting by James Oliphant and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)