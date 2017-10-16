FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump: working closely with Senate Republican leader McConnell
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 16, 2017 / 5:59 PM / in 4 days

Trump: working closely with Senate Republican leader McConnell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are working very closely on a number of Republican initiatives, including tax reform, and described their relationship as closer than ever, despite his own public barbs after the Senate failed to move on healthcare reform.

“We are probably now, despite what we read - we’re probably now - I think at least as far as I‘m concerned - closer than every before,” Trump said in a White House appearance with McConnell. “The relationship is very good. We’re fighting for the same thing - we’re fighting for lower taxes, big tax cuts, the biggest tax cuts in the history of our nation.” (Reporting by James Oliphant and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.