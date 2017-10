WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested challenging media licenses for NBC News and other broadcast news networks, following reports by NBC News in recent days regarding Trump’s secretary of state and the country’s nuclear arsenal.

“With all of the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License? Bad for country!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter. (Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Susan Heavey)