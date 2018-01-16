FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 8:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

White House doctor says Trump in "excellent" overall health

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump had a normal score on a cognitive exam and is in excellent health, although he could benefit from a lower-fat diet and more exercise, the White House physician said on Tuesday.

“In summary, the president’s overall health is excellent,” Ronny Jackson told reporters. “He continues to enjoy the significant long-term cardiac and overall health benefits that come from a lifetime of abstinence from tobacco and alcohol.” (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Makini Brice)

