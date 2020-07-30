Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 30, 2020 / 1:16 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Senate nomination hearing for controversial Pentagon pick abruptly canceled

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The Senate nomination hearing for U.S. President Donald Trump’s most divisive nominee for a senior Pentagon post set for Thursday has been canceled, a committee website said.

The Senate Armed Services Committee which was set to hold the nomination hearing for Anthony Tata, a retired Army brigadier general and ardent defender of Trump on Fox News, said on its website that the hearing had been canceled.

It is unclear if the hearing will be scheduled at a later time. (Reporting by Idrees Ali)


