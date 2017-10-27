FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Utah senator says Trump agreed to shrink two national monuments
Sections
Featured
Mattis gets warning on artillery as he peers into North Korea
North Korea revealed
Mattis gets warning on artillery as he peers into North Korea
Kaspersky says hack claims cutting U.S. cyber security sales
Exclusive
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky says hack claims cutting U.S. cyber security sales
Spain axes Catalan officials after independence claim
Spain axes Catalan officials after independence claim
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 27, 2017 / 7:03 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Utah senator says Trump agreed to shrink two national monuments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Utah Senator Orrin Hatch said on Friday U.S. President Donald Trump told him he would shrink the size of two national monuments in Utah, opening more land to oil and gas drilling over objections by Native Americans living nearby.

The two Utah sites, Bears Ears National Monument and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument are among several U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke recommended shrinking in order to make way for more industrial activity on the land they occupy.

“I was incredibly grateful the President called this morning to let us know that he is approving Secretary Zinke’s recommendation on Bears Ears,” Hatch said in a statement emailed to Reuters. His spokesman Matt Whitlock, who said in an email he had listened to Hatch’s conversation with Trump, said Trump told Hatch he was approving shrinking the two monuments “for you, Orrin.” (Reporting By Emily Flitter; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.