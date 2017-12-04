Trump to seek nearly 90 pct cut to Utah's Bears Ears monument -official

WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday called for a nearly 90 percent reduction in the size of Utah’s Bears Ears National Monument along with a nearly 50 percent reduction to the state’s Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument.

Trump, who is on a trip to the state to announce the decision, will ask Congress to write legislation to consider creating national conservation or recreation areas for acreage that would be cut, an administration official said. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Robert RamptonEditing by Marguerita Choy)