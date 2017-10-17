FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FCC chairman rejects Trump suggestion on broadcast licenses
October 17, 2017 / 3:12 PM / in 5 days

FCC chairman rejects Trump suggestion on broadcast licenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday the agency does not have authority to revoke broadcast licenses, despite suggestions from President Donald Trump.

Ajit Pai, a Republican who was named chairman of the telecommunications regulator in January, broke days of silence by rejecting Trump’s tweet that the FCC could challenge the license of NBC after stories Trump declared were not true.

“Under the law, the FCC does not have the authority to revoke a license of a broadcast station based on the content,” Pai said at a forum. “The FCC under my leadership will stand for the First Amendment.” (Reporting by David Shepardson)

