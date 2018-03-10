Trump tweets about call with China's President Xi on North Korea

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping about North Korea, the president wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

“Chinese President XI XINPING and I spoke at length about the meeting with KIM JONG UN of North Korea. President XI told me he appreciates that the U.S. is working to solve the problem diplomatically rather than going with the ominous alternative. China continues to be helpful!” Trump posted on Twitter.

He also spoke by phone on Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron about North Korea and new American tariffs on some metals, the White House said on Saturday. (Reporting by Ginger Gibson Editing by James Dalgleish)