Trump calls for U.S. probe of New York Times after anonymous column

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate the New York Times after the news outlet published a column this week from an anonymous administration official raising questions about his fitness for office.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said the column should be investigated as a national security matter and that he was weighing taking action against the Times. (Reporting by Steve Holland Writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)