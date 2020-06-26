Funds News
Trump administration asks Supreme court to invalidate Affordable Care Act

June 26 (Reuters) - The administration of President Donald Trump has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also called Obamacare, a law seen as an important legislative achievement of former president Barack Obama.

“No further analysis is necessary; once the individual mandate and the guaranteed-issue and community-rating provisions are invalidated, the remainder of the ACA cannot survive,” the U.S. government’s top advocate before the Supreme Court, Noel Francisco, said in a filing late on Thursday.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

