2 months ago
Comey account could fuel obstruction accusations against Trump -legal experts
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
#U.S. Legal News
June 8, 2017 / 11:52 AM / 2 months ago

Comey account could fuel obstruction accusations against Trump -legal experts

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Jan  Wolfe
    NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former FBI Director James Comey's
testimony that U.S. President Donald Trump expected loyalty and
hoped Comey would drop an investigation of a former top aide
could bolster obstruction of justice allegations against Trump,
several legal experts said. 
    Such allegations might be used as the basis for impeachment
proceedings, some of the analysts said. Any such step would face
a steep hurdle, however, as it would require approval by the
U.S. House of Representatives, which is controlled by Trump's
fellow Republicans.
    According to written testimony posted on the Senate
Intelligence Committee's website on Wednesday, Comey said Trump
told him during a one-on-one Feb. 14 conversation that former
national security adviser Michael Flynn was a "good guy" and
hoped that Comey could see his "way clear" to letting go a probe
into ties between Flynn and Russia.             
    Trump had fired Flynn the previous day in a controversy over
contacts between the retired general and the Russian ambassador
to the United States. 
    Comey's account, released ahead of his appearance before the
committee on Thursday, could show that Trump intended to impede
the Flynn investigation, said Michael Gerhardt, a professor of
constitutional law at the University of North Carolina School of
Law. 
    "The express discussion of loyalty is disconcerting,” and
could heighten speculation that the "president was trying to
exert some pressure or at least exert some influence over the
Russia investigation,” Gerhardt said.
    Comey, who was fired by Trump on May 9, was leading an FBI
investigation of Flynn as it looks into allegations of links
between Russia and Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Moscow
and Trump have both denied any collusion.
    Trump's lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, did not immediately respond
to a Reuters query about whether Comey's testimony would support
an obstruction case. But he said in a statement that Trump felt
"vindicated" by Comey's confirmation he was not under
investigation in any Russia probe.    
    
    QUESTION OF INTENT
    To build a criminal obstruction of justice case, federal law
requires prosecutors to show that a person acted with "corrupt"
intent. It does not matter whether the person succeeds in
impeding an investigation. 
    While a sitting president is unlikely to face criminal
prosecution, obstruction of justice could form the basis for
impeachment. 
    Bruce Green, a professor at Fordham University School of
Law, said it would be difficult to show Trump intended to impede
the Flynn investigation. He said Trump could say he was merely
vouching for Flynn's character and voicing concerns about how
the probe was interfering with his ability to function as
president.
    Alan Dershowitz, a professor emeritus at Harvard Law School
and well-known defense lawyer, added that Trump's comments to
Comey were "ambiguous statements" and "not even close to
obstruction of justice." 
    Other legal experts said, however, that details surrounding
the Feb. 14 conversation could indicate that Trump intended to
interfere with the Flynn probe.  
    According to Comey, Trump told his close advisers, including
Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Jared Kushner, to leave the
room so he could speak to Comey privately.
    “Asking others to leave the room could suggest the president
was aware that there was something wrong with what he was
doing,” said Andrew Wright, a professor of constitutional law at
Savannah Law School.
    Wright said there were other damaging details in Comey's
testimony, including that Comey did not document his
conversations with former President Barack Obama but "felt
compelled" to do so after his first conversation with Trump.
    Comey’s testimony does “maximum damage” to Trump, Wright
said.
    Gerhardt agreed the testimony was a blow to Trump, saying:
“Some people who weren’t concerned before should be concerned
now." 
    

 (Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton in Washington)

