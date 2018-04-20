FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 11:13 AM / in an hour

Trump slams OPEC, says will not accept high oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday criticized OPEC for rising oil prices that he said were being artificially raised and would not be accepted, as oil prices appeared set for a second consecutive week of gains.

“Looks like OPEC is at it again. With record amounts of Oil all over the place, including the fully loaded ships at sea, Oil prices are artificially Very High! No good and will not be accepted!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Alexander Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

