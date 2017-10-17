FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump's drug czar nominee withdraws from consideration
October 17, 2017

Trump's drug czar nominee withdraws from consideration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Office of National Drug Control Policy has withdrawn his name from consideration, the president said on Tuesday, after it was reported the lawmaker had worked to weaken government efforts to slow the flow of opioid drugs that have gripped the country.

U.S. Representative Tom Marino “has informed me that he is withdrawing his name from consideration as drug czar. Tom is a fine man and a great Congressman!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Susan Heavey and Jeffrey Benkoe)

