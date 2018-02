WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Thursday said it was not certain that the Washington D.C.-area would ultimately host a parade requested by President Donald Trump to honor the U.S. military.

“We don’t know that. There are options and we will explore those and the president will ultimately decide,” said Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White, adding that the U.S. Army was taking the lead in creating options for the event. (Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali)