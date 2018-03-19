Trump says he is working on plan to curb prescription drug prices

MANCHESTER, N.H., March 19 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday that U.S. citizens pay far more for prescription drugs than people in other countries and he promised to roll out a plan soon to bring down prices.

“If you compare our drug prices to other countries in the world, in some cases it’s many times higher for the exact same pill or whatever it is, in the exact same package made in the exact same plant,” Trump said during a speech on the nation’s he opioid addiction crisis. “We’re going to change that.”

He said he planned a major news conference in about a month to roll out the proposals.