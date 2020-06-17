Healthcare
Trump to meet with Poland's Duda at White House next week

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Washington next week, the first visit by a foreign leader to the White House since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The visit comes at a critical time for both the United States and Poland, as we reopen our countries after months of battling the coronavirus pandemic,” the White House said in a statement Wednesday announcing the visit. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

