Trump says 'cordial' talk with Fed's Powell covered negative interest rates, trade

WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he met with U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Monday and discussed a wide range of topics including negative interest rates, monetary policy easing, dollar strength and U.S. trade with China and the European Union.

“Just finished a very good & cordial meeting at the White House with Jay Powell of the Federal Reserve. Everything was discused including interest rates, negative interest, low inflation, easing, Dollar strength & its effect on manufacturing, trade with China, E.U. & others, etc.,” Trump tweeted. (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)