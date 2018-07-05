FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2018 / 7:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Under fire for ethics scandals, U.S. EPA chief Pruitt resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt, who pleased President Donald Trump by rolling back environmental regulations but came under fire for travel and security expenses and a condo arrangement, has resigned, Trump said on Thursday.

“I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency,” Trump said on Twitter. He said EPA Deputy Administrator Andrew Wheeler would become acting chief of the agency on Monday.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
