Google uncovered Russia-backed ads on YouTube, Gmail- Washington Post
October 9, 2017 / 11:23 AM / 11 days ago

Google uncovered Russia-backed ads on YouTube, Gmail- Washington Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Google has discovered that Russian operatives spent tens of thousands of dollars on ads on YouTube, Google search, Gmail and other products, The Washington Post reported on Monday.

The ads do not appear to be from the same Kremlin-affiliated entity that bought ads on Facebook, which may indicate a broader Russian online disinformation effort, the Post said. Google runs the world’s largest online advertising business and YouTube is the world’s largest online video site. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

