CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Deal lets tabloid avoid U.S. charges over hush money in 2016 election

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The publisher of the National Enquirer tabloid newspaper has reached a deal with U.S. prosecutors in New York to avoid charges over its role in paying hush money to a woman before the 2016 U.S. presidential election, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Former Playboy model Karen McDougal has said she had a months-long affair with U.S. President Donald Trump years before he took office, and that she sold her story for $150,000 to American Media Inc but it was never published. The incident involved a practice known as “catch and kill” to prevent a potentially damaging article from being published.

In a statement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District said it agreed not to prosecute AMI after the company admitted “that it made the $150,000 payment in concert with a candidate’s presidential campaign, and in order to ensure that the woman did not publicize damaging allegations about the candidate before the 2016 presidential election.”

Prosecutors announced the agreement on the same day that Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, was sentenced to three years in prison in federal court in New York for orchestrating hush payments to McDougal and another woman, adult-film star Stormy Daniels, in violation of campaign laws before the election, as well as other crimes.

AMI’s chief executive officer David Pecker, a longtime friend of Trump and Cohen, had met with prosecutors to describe their hush-money deals with McDougal and Daniels ahead of the 2016 U.S. election won by Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported in August.

Pecker and another AMI executive were granted immunity as part of prosecutors’ probe, Vanity Fair also reported over the summer.

Representatives for AMI and Pecker could not be immediately reached for comment.