CORRECTED-U.S., National Enquirer publisher reach deal to avoid prosecution -statement

(Corrects to Enquirer in headline, first paragraph)

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The publisher of The National Enquirer has reached a deal with federal law enforcement to avoid prosecution for its role in paying hush money to a woman during the 2016 U.S. election, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said on Wednesday.

U.S. prosecutors said in a statement they agreed not to prosecute American Media Inc after the company admitted “that it made the $150,000 payment in concert with a candidate’s presidential campaign, and in order to ensure that the woman did not publicize damaging allegations about the candidate before the 2016 presidential election.” (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Richard Chang)