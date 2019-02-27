Trump says Cohen lying in bid to reduce prison time

Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday that his former lawyer Michael Cohen was lying in order to reduce his prison time.

Cohen plans to testify later on Wednesday that Trump knew ahead of time about a leak of emails that would hurt his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

Cohen will also say that Trump directed negotiations for a real estate project in Moscow even as he campaigned for the presidency and publicly stated he had no business interests in Russia, according to a draft of Cohen’s planned testimony. (Reporting by Andrew Heavens)