Trump's personal lawyer names mystery client in court: Sean Hannity

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen revealed in court that Fox News host Sean Hannity was one of his clients after a federal judge overruled his effort to withhold the client’s identity.
Cohen, Trump’s fiercely loyal and pugnacious lawyer, was in court to ask a judge to limit the ability of federal prosecutors to review documents seized from him last week through a warrant as part of a criminal investigation.
Cohen has argued that some of the seized documents are protected by attorney-client privilege or otherwise unconnected to the investigation, but Judge Kimba Wood rejected his efforts to mask a client Cohen had said wanted to avoid publicity.
“I understand if he doesn’t want his name out there, but that’s not enough under the law,” Wood said, before ordering a lawyer for Cohen to disclose the name.
Sean Hannity is a conservative television host known for passionately advocating for Trump on his Fox News show.
Reporting by Brendan Pierson, Karen Freifeld and Jonathan Stempel in New York, Writing by Jonathan Allen, Editing by Susan Thomas and Rosalba O'Brien