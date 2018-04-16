Trump's personal lawyer names mystery client in court: Sean Hannity

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen revealed in court that Fox News host Sean Hannity was one of his clients after a federal judge overruled his effort to withhold the client’s identity.

Cohen, Trump’s fiercely loyal and pugnacious lawyer, was in court to ask a judge to limit the ability of federal prosecutors to review documents seized from him last week through a warrant as part of a criminal investigation.

Cohen has argued that some of the seized documents are protected by attorney-client privilege or otherwise unconnected to the investigation, but Judge Kimba Wood rejected his efforts to mask a client Cohen had said wanted to avoid publicity.

“I understand if he doesn’t want his name out there, but that’s not enough under the law,” Wood said, before ordering a lawyer for Cohen to disclose the name.

Sean Hannity is a conservative television host known for passionately advocating for Trump on his Fox News show.

