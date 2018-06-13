FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 7:22 PM / in 7 hours

Former U.S. Senate staffer pleads not guilty to lying to FBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - A former senior staff member of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee pleaded not guilty in federal court on Wednesday to charges he lied to the FBI about discussions with journalists.

Lawyers for James Wolfe, who served as the committee’s director of security for three decades, said they would seek a court order prohibiting government officials, including President Donald Trump, from making public statements about the case. Prosecutors say Wolfe lied to FBI agents in December about his contacts with four reporters. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball Writing by Lisa Lambert Editing by Frances Kerry)

