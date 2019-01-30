Hackers stole U.S. evidence in Russian internet firm case -special counsel

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office said on Wednesday that hackers in Russia last October stole evidence it had turned over confidentially to Russian firm Concord Management and Consulting LLC, which is being prosecuted over allegations of funding a propaganda campaign to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election.

In a court filing, prosecutors said some non-sensitive data was posted online in October by a Twitter account that took credit for stealing the information. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; editing by Grant McCool)