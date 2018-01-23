FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Market News
January 23, 2018 / 4:13 PM / in an hour

Key U.S. Democrats want social media companies to investigate Russia-linked accounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Senior U.S. congressional Democrats asked social media companies on Tuesday to investigate reported actions by automated Russia-linked accounts in connection with a Republican memorandum said to be critical of Robert Mueller’s probe of President Donald Trump’s ties with Russia.

Senator Dianne Feinstein, a senior member of the Senate Intelligence Committee and the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, wrote to Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc requesting an “in-depth forensic examination.” (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.