FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Market News
February 16, 2018 / 8:04 PM / in 15 hours

'Sinister and systematic attack' by Russians prompt U.S. Congress calls for action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Republicans and Democrats joined together on Thursday to call for action, and pressure on social media companies, to combat future election hacking after Special Counsel Robert Mueller announced indictments of Russians for meddling in the 2016 U.S. campaign.

“These Russians engaged in a sinister and systematic attack on our political system,” said Paul Ryan, the Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives. He said the charges underscore the importance of protecting the integrity of future elections.

Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, pledged to press social media companies “to be far more aggressive and proactive in responding to this threat.” (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.