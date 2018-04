WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee on April 11, the panel said on Wednesday.

Facebook has come under fire in recent weeks after it was revealed that the personal data of 50 million users of the website fell into the hands of a political consulting firm that worked for U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign. (Reporting by Makini Brice Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)