Facebook's Sandberg to appear before House intelligence -sources

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg will meet with the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee behind closed doors on Thursday, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

The committee is one of the main congressional panels investigating allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. It recently received more than 3,000 politically divisive ads believed to have been purchased by Russia that the social media company found on its network that it said appeared in the months before and after the vote.

Officials from Facebook and the committee did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball, additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Dustin Volz; Writing by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by David Gregorio)