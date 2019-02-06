U.S. House panel to give Russia probe transcripts to special counsel

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The House Intelligence Committee voted on Wednesday to provide transcripts of testimony it took behind closed doors in its probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election to the special counsel for use in possible prosecutions, the panel’s Democratic chairman said.

“The special counsel’s office, the Department of Justice and its elements will now have access to those transcripts for any purpose which will facilitate justice,” Representative Adam Schiff told reporters after a closed meeting of the committee. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Writing by Tim Ahmann)