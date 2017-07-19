FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2017 / 10:53 PM / a month ago

Trump Jr., Kushner, Manafort to appear before U.S. Senate

Eric Beech, Patricia Zengerle, David Alexander and Jeff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said on Wednesday that it had called President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort to testify on July 26 at a hearing.

Trump Jr. and Manafort are expected to be questioned about allegations that Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

Another Trump relative, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, will be interviewed by U.S. senators on Monday, Kushner's attorney said.

Senate aides declined to confirm his appearance.

"Working with and being responsive to the schedules of the committees, we have arranged Mr. Kushner's interview with the Senate for July 24," Kushner's attorney, Abbe Lowell, said in a statement. "He will continue to cooperate and appreciates the opportunity to assist in putting this matter to rest."

The Judiciary Committee announced Trump Jr. and Manafort's appearance in a statement on its website.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democratic member of the Judiciary Committee, said the hearing would enable the panel to begin to get testimony under oath.

"There has been an enormous amount that has been said publicly but it's not under oath, which means that people are free to omit matters or lie with relative impunity," Whitehouse told CNN.

