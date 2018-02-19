Kremlin says charges over U.S. election tampering prove nothing

MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that U.S. charges against 13 Russians and three Russian companies accused of meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election campaign did not contain any proof that the Russian state had been involved in such activity.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that allegations of state involvement were unfair and baseless.

A U.S. indictment released on Friday said that a Russian propaganda arm oversaw a criminal and espionage conspiracy to tamper in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign to support Donald Trump and disparage Hillary Clinton. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)