Manafort accountant asked at trial about loan from Russian oligarch

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug 6 (Reuters) - An accountant for Paul Manafort, U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, was asked by a prosecutor on Monday at Manafort’s trial on tax and bank fraud charges about a $10 million loan from Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

The accountant, Cindy Laporta, testified she was unaware if the loan, which the prosecutor said was “supposedly made in 2006,” was recognized as income. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)