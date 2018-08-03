Manafort accountant, at trial, says money transfers raised concerns

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug 3 (Reuters) - An accountant for U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort testified on Friday that she prepared his tax returns despite her concerns about money transferred from overseas that was classified as loans.

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis asked the accountant, Cynthia Laporta, whether she was testifying under an immunity agreement because she was concerned that she could be prosecuted. She answered: “Correct.” (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Eric Beech)