August 7, 2018 / 8:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ex-Manafort aide Gates admits he had an affair in London 10 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug 7 (Reuters) - Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s longtime aide Rick Gates, accused by a Manafort lawyer at Manafort’s trial on Tuesday of using business expenses for an affair, admitted to the extramarital relationship.

Kevin Downing, an attorney for Manafort, accused Gates of having a “separate, secret life” with his lover in London and of using business expenses to pay for the affair, including an apartment in London.

“There is a period of time over 10 years ago when I had a relationship, yes,” Gates said.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech

