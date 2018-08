WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The federal judge overseeing the upcoming second trial of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort on Tuesday set opening arguments in the trial for Sept. 24.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson said jury selection would begin on Sept. 17.

She called the schedule a compromise between Manafort’s request for a one week delay and the government’s request to start the trial as previously scheduled on Sept. 17. (Reporting by Nathan Layne Editing by Bill Trott)