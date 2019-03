ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 7 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort told a court on Thursday ahead of his sentencing for bank and tax fraud that his life is “professionally and financially in shambles.”

“To say I have been humiliated and ashamed would be a gross understatement,” Manafort told U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis, who will hand down a sentence later in the hearing.