August 21, 2018 / 4:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. judge encourages Manafort jury to reach unanimous consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug 21 (Reuters) - The federal judge in the bank and tax fraud trial of former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort instructed the jury to continue deliberations and try to reach consensus on all 18 counts against the political consultant.

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis said if jurors cannot reach consensus on all counts, he may consider accepting what they have reached consensus on. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Nathan Layne; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

