August 6, 2018 / 8:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Gates tells Manafort trial he assisted in filing false tax returns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug 6 (Reuters) - Rick Gates, a former campaign aide to President Donald Trump, testified on Monday at his former business partner Paul Manafort’s tax and bank fraud trial that he assisted Manafort in filing false tax returns.

Gates, who is cooperating with prosecutors in the trial of Trump’s former campaign chairman, testified that Manafort directed him to report overseas income as loans in order to lower his taxable income.

Reporting by Nathan Layne; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann

