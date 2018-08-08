Ex-Trump campaign aide Gates completes testimony in Manafort trial

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The government’s star witness in the tax and bank fraud trial of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort finished testifying on Wednesday after three days in which defense lawyers sought to chip away at his character and credibility.

Rick Gates, who also worked on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, was dismissed by a federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia, after admitting he stole money from his former boss Manafort and helped falsify documents to avoid taxes. Defense lawyers tried to paint him as a liar, asking about extramarital affairs and funds he embezzled from Manafort. (Reporting by Nathan Layne, Sarah N. Lynch, Karen Freifeld; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Franklin Paul)