U.S. intends to call Manafort associate Gates as witness -prosecutor

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Thursday said they plan to call Rick Gates, a long-time business partner of President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort, as a witness in a criminal trial that began this week against Manafort.

“We have absolutely put him on the list,” Greg Andres, a member of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team said. “We have every intention of calling him as a witness.” (Reporting by Nathan Layne Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bernadette Baum)