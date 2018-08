Aug 6 (Reuters) - The judge overseeing the trial of Paul Manafort, the former campaign chairman of U.S. President Donald Trump, had a terse exchange with a federal prosecutor on Monday over how to handle evidence regarding Ukrainian oligarchs that paid Manafort.

“Don’t look down, don’t roll your eyes,” Judge T.S. Ellis barked at Greg Andres, the prosecutor. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Alexandria, Virginia; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)