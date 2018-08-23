FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2018 / 3:46 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

One holdout kept jury from convicting Paul Manafort on all counts - juror

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - The jury in the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort would have convicted him on all 18 criminal charges if not for one juror who had questions about the reasonable doubt standard, a juror told Fox News on Wednesday.

“There was one holdout,” Paula Duncan, a juror in the trial that ended on Tuesday with Manafort found guilty on 8 of 18 charges, said in an interview.

“We all tried to convince her to look at the paper trail. We laid it out in front of her again and again and she still said that she had a reasonable doubt.” (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut)

