August 16, 2018 / 9:26 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Jury in Manafort trial asks about "reasonable doubt" as it ends first day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug 16 (Reuters) - The jury in the bank and tax fraud trial of President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort on Thursday asked the judge to clarify the meaning of “reasonable doubt” and the legal requirements to disclose foreign bank accounts as it wrapped up its first day of deliberations.

In a note to the judge that said it wanted to go home at 5:30 p.m. (2130 GMT), the jury asked for a definition of “reasonable doubt.” In the U.S. legal system, juries are required to find a defendant guilty of a crime “beyond a reasonable doubt.” (Reporting by Lisa Lambert)

