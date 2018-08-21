Jury in Manafort trial asks judge about consensus issue

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug 21 (Reuters) - Jurors in the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on Tuesday asked the judge in his bank and tax fraud trial how to fill out a verdict form for a single count if it cannot come to a consensus on that count.

“If we cannot come to a consensus on a single count, how should we fill out the verdict form for that count?” jurors asked the judge, who read the question aloud in court.

The judge said if they were not able to reach a unanimous conclusion on any count, he would ask them if they could reach a consensus on other counts. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Nathan Layne; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann)